Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Decibel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.59.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBTX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Decibel Therapeutics

About Decibel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 79.8% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 157,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.