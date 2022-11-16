Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:VFL opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
