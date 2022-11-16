Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:VFL opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 54.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

