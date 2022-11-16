Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Delcath Systems stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.