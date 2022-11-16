Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Delcath Systems Stock Up 1.4 %
Delcath Systems stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $10.57.
About Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
