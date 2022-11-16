Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $191,228.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 208,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $191,228.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 208,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $479,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,359 shares of company stock worth $2,692,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 256,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 51,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 52,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKL opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.79%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

