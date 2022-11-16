Delta Apparel (DLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

DLA stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.