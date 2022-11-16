Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $21.54 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 493,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $221.83. 34,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

