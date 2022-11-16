Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $32.29 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

Shares of UPS traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.92. 57,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.00 and a 200-day moving average of $180.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

