Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $792,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. 69,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,356. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

