Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,596,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 129,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

