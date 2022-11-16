Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 36 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.35. 26,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,226. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

