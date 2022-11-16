Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 5,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned approximately 0.13% of CoreCivic worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $356,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. 50,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

