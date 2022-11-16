Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Stock Position Lowered by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Denbury by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Denbury by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

DEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Denbury stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.82.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

