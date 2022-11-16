DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.27%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 40,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,078. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

