DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.90-$2.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. 11,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

