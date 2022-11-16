Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 21

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 21 ($0.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 97.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.34) to GBX 1,000 ($11.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.58) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($11.99) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 763.80 ($8.98).

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BA stock opened at GBX 738.60 ($8.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 800.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 787.86. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 856.81 ($10.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1,717.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About BAE Systems

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($9.80), for a total value of £1,284,159.84 ($1,509,000.99). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 57 shares of company stock valued at $44,260.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

