Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 1,010 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Dewey Electronics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power generation systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders.

