Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DLHTF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLHTF remained flat at 2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1 year low of 2.07 and a 1 year high of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 2.09.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

