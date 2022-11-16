Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Update

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 52,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.61. 8,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,407. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $234.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.76. The company has a market cap of $547.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $5.50 dividend. This represents a $22.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

