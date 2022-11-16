Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,919 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 194,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Kraft Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 138,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,780,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,318,000 after buying an additional 324,398 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,691. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

