Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 229,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,797,363 shares.The stock last traded at $7.87 and had previously closed at $7.69.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 5.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

