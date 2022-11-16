Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 377,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 72,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

