Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in October

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,500 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCYHF opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

