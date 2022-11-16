Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barrington Research to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 3.8 %

DSGR traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.85. Distribution Solutions Group has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $57.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $2,381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,066,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $524,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

