Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.44. 8,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 966,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diversey to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

Diversey Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

About Diversey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 429.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter worth $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter worth $70,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

See Also

