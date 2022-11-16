Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 28th

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.40. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 144 ($1.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.84.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

