Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 28th

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Diversified Energy Price Performance
Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.40. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 144 ($1.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.84.
About Diversified Energy
