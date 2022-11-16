DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLOGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 59,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 958,704 shares.The stock last traded at $20.20 and had previously closed at $21.22.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $101.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

