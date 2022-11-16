DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 4,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 773,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

DocGo Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $824.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 89.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DocGo by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 139,173 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at about $574,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 199.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 61,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

