Dogecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $701.49 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0849 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $11.26 billion and approximately $701.49 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00345373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001765 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018238 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

