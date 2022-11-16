Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Positive by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $164.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.03. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

