Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in October

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,023,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 3,404,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 432.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLMAF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.35.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DLMAF opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.