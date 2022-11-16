Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,373,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,635,000 after buying an additional 388,417 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 76.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.