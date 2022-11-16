Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,436 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after buying an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after buying an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHG stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

