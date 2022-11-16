Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,069,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,724,000 after purchasing an additional 229,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWR opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.