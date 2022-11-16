Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $154.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average is $123.80.

