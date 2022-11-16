Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $187.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $239.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.09 and a 200-day moving average of $179.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

