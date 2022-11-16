Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after acquiring an additional 252,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,849 shares of company stock worth $4,287,384. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.09. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

