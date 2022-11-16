Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

