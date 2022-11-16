Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

