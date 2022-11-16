Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.