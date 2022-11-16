Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 696 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $238.49 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

