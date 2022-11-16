Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.25

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.25 and traded as high as C$30.50. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$30.02, with a volume of 52,986 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

About Dream Unlimited

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

