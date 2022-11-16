DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of DT Midstream worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 39.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

DTM stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

