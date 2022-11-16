DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of DTM opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,576,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $50,940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,548,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after acquiring an additional 593,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

