DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.
DT Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DTM opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.88.
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
