DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.