DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

