Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 132.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

NYSE:DX opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,928 shares of company stock valued at $319,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 561.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 86.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

