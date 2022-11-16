EAC (EAC) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

EAC (EAC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $193.91 million and approximately $25,616.35 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00345556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022666 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001116 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.6809945 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,580.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

