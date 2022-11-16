Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CACI International by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 44,903 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CACI opened at $289.73 on Wednesday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.51 and a 200-day moving average of $277.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $41,001.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,086.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

