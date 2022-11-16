Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Easterly Government Properties worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 424.02%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

