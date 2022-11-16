Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Plans $0.50 — Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 106.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.7%.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECC stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

